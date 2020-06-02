Vladamir Putin may be many things, but he's not stupid. He knew exactly what he was doing when he put Trump in the White House. Putin knows what Trump is and is not. Trump is not a leader or a tough guy or a genius. He's not a great statesman or a patriot. He's certainly not a humanitarian. He is the most unmanly man to ever sit in the Oval Office. Putin knows all of this.
Putin knew that, if he were successful in getting Trump elected, then Trump would tear the once-United States of America apart. Putin knew Trump would start a civil war. The tragic destruction of the USA is a huge bonus for Putin's Russia and parts of the former USSR. You might say that Putin hit the jackpot.
The truly sad element to this painful truth is one-third of Americans are still too blind to see it. For some reason, Trump stokes the ugliest and most self-destructive characteristics in this particular population. How does this country ever begin to pick up the pieces? When does the nightmare end?
Sadly, some of the damage is irreversible. We need to start somewhere to try and save this once great nation.
John Mauro
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.