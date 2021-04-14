We have a Golden Plunger winner. The recipients are the Georgia Legislature and their governor, Brian Kemp. What brought these servants of the people to the winners circle was the variety of voter suppression bills passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor.
For example, it is now against the law to give anything to eat or drink to those standing in a voting line, even though they have been standing for hours. Another new law states that, before you can vote by mail, you have to present proof of your identity, making it almost impossible for the elderly, poor folks to vote.
Governor, you and your cronies are real Georgia peach pits, well deserving of the Golden Plunger.
Charlie Tatro
Brandon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.