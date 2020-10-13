The perfect storm: COVID-19 spreading with increasing strength throughout the country. Militia maniacs attempting to kidnap the governor of Michigan. President Trump becoming a steroid-raging mental health patient in response to the treatment he received for his COVID-19 consequences.
The perfect storm: Lack of congressional action to address our loss of jobs, businesses failing, and the rising concern over eviction, poverty and food to feed our families. Meanwhile, the White House is decimated by the spread of COVID-19 that is not being traced but is clearly tracked to Trump’s doorstep.
The perfect storm: That is responded to by the lack of response. That is responded to by denial that clearly implies ownership by those who have sold us lies for their own personal profit. That is responded to by rhetoric that is only words interrupting those who try to present the truth we so dearly need to hear.
I only hope we can survive this storm and find clearer skies presenting the rainbow that not only symbolizes the end of the storm but offers the promise of a future with better weather ahead.
William Gay
Montpelier
