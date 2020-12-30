As we move into 2021, I would like to clarify one small point.
It has been said a true friend will be there for you 24/7/365.
This is not true and we have experienced more than enough lies in 2020 to last us all a lifetime.
A true friend will be there for you 24.0000006/7/365.2421891.
It is the little things a true friend does that make all the difference. Find those little things in the people you have contact with in 2021. It is the year we all need to develop more friendships with the people around us if we are going to truly leave 2020 behind us and move on.
Alfred S. Blakey
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.