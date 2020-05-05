I've been thinking about the 50th anniversary Woodstock celebration last summer at the Montpelier SCnior center when 75 of us formed a huge circle and sang along to Joe Cocker's rendering of the Beatles "With a little help from my friends." What a joyful moment. It led me back to today's reality when that event could not happen with social distancing and the prospect of the new normal for the future.
There have so many music events since the 1970s that have brought people together in huge numbers to sweat, sing and dance together, many for humanitarian causes and others for the performers' ability to involve the crowd with the music. My concern is that this engagement between performers and audience will not return.
I remember waiting nervously at my 25th high school reunion in 1980 to present to the junior/senior high classes a program on early rock'n'roll and wondering if they could relate to 1950s era music. Bruce Springsteen had just come out with a new album. I held it up and slowly peeled off the cellophane wrapper as the gym erupted with a roar. The engagement was on.
I have chosen five of my favorite live performances that demonstrate how powerful this engagement can be, the like of which we may never see again. All are available on YouTube:
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band medley of La Bamba (Richie Valens) and Twist & Shout (The Isley Brothers)
Neil Young and Pearl Jam, Rockin' in the free world, Toronto
U2-Bad (Wide awake in America) Live Aid, July 31, 1985, Wembley Stadium, London
Bruce Springsteen and Pearl Jam, Highway to Hell, Australia (AC/DC)
David Bowie, Heroes Live Aid, July 3, 1985, Wembley Stadium, London
Allan Mackey
Montpelier
