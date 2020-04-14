I received an anonymous letter with the following:
“It is very obvious how you feel about the president. You preach about all the things wrong with him, but then you show your intolerance by ranting about everything concerning him.
"Come down off from your marble pedestal; take off your dark glasses, so you can see things in a kinder light.
"If you don’t have anything good to say maybe it is best not to say anything at all. You seem to be a very unhappy person from your comments. Show your 'neighbor' a little love.”
My response to this anonymous person is as follows:
And just like the president, you judge others readily because they do not agree with your choices apparently. Preach? I invoke my right to Freedom of Speech, something the president and you, apparently, are ready to deny others. Intolerance and ranting are touchstones of this president and his supporters. Psychological projection being a diagnosis of this president verifies the truth of that fact.
Viewing things from “on high” can reveal the picture others are unwilling to see. Seeing the truth when all around you listen only to the lies does not require a kinder light. Good people need only do nothing for evil to win. Never judge a book (comments) by the cover.
Why would I show love only to my neighbor? Communication and compromise are what is really needed now.
Alfred S. Blakey
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.