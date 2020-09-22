There is no doubt after reading her Sept. 17 commentary that Brenna Galdenzi, president of Protect Our Wildlife, feels passionate about her causes against many traditions of Vermonters, while offering her personal ideas on how to save the wildlife in Vermont.
She states, “Cruel transitions (trapping, involving the use of leghold, drowning and body crushing 'kill traps,' is a dangerous tradition), that harm and kill nonhuman animals, not only the targeted animals, but also including unintended animals such as owls and eagles.“
Ms. Galdenzi goes on to piously expound on offering her opinions on how “We need courageous, compassionate leaders who are ready to take on state-sanctioned cruelty to wildlife and to elevate Vermont’s image and protect its heritage.”
For her edification (information), in Vermont, Searsburg and Readsboro have 15 wind turbines, Georgia Mountain has four wind turbines and Lovell has 21 wind turbines. Maybe Ms. Galdenzi should spend some time sitting under these turbines and see the absolute devastation of “cruelty of wildlife“ these turbines have caused: Song birds, sparrows, chickadees, cardinals, blue jays, goldfinchs, birds of prey (including owls and eagles), and bats — every day. Maybe she should make an effort to go up on these devastated mountain tops during the migrations both north and south and observe what is really going on.
“My words will never properly convey the cruelty, but these images will.” Words make people feel good, but are shallow.
The Legislature's override of Gov. Scott’s veto of the Global Warming Solutions Act will have even more windmills from which to view “the cruelty of wildlife.”
Dave Spaulding
Montpelier
