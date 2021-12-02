Rutland Town requires masks in public indoor settings. Apparently, there is no such thing as compensation for compliance measures that have failed us during the past 21 months. Thus, we are left only with buyer's remorse resulting from disappointing solutions.
Could this be why there is an attempt to transfer the blame for these failures to a lower echelon of governance?
That being the case, Rutland Town has just jumped in with both feet to accept and carry that blame forward after being given the opportunity by a special session of the Vermont Legislature, assisted by the Scott administration who may also see benefit in deflecting responsibility.
Presumably, this mask ordinance was enacted for the protection of the public's health and safety in Rutland Town. It comes complete with fines for violators that increase with the number of offenses, but also offers exemptions for establishments serving food and beverage.
Could this be considered arbitrary or discriminatory practices, happening all over again?
Like it or not, this blame game could prove devastating to Rutland Town which is the major destination for commerce in the area, and perhaps a boom for businesses in surrounding towns that will now become destinations should they choose not to participate in a mask ordinance.
Folks living in more rural settings won't hesitate to drive a few more miles if it means they don't have to play these kinds of games, I know for a fact they have already started adjusting their shopping habits.
Merry Christmas!
Lynn James Edmunds
Wallingford
