Thomas Prindiville (Nov. 2) in a response to John Klimenok's critique of John Nassivera's claim to be a "theistic evolutionist," discovers midway through his letter that he has no valid response and thus declares he will believe in "God" because he does not want to take the chance of what might happen if he doesn't.
There is a Hindu belief that the world is carried on the back of a giant turtle. I'm going to believe that because I don't want to run the risk that it's false and that I am not in danger of slipping off the turtle's back. Both positions are equally absurd.
