Lost Nation Theater opened and closed “The Addams Family — a new musical comedy” at the Barre Opera House this past weekend, performing on Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon for more than a thousand flood-traumatized theater lovers. It was a miraculous experience in so many ways and a transformative one for our central Vermont community.
It was made possible by VCFA who provided rehearsal space (and, without hesitation, so much more) when Montpelier’s City Hall was no longer habitable. (Thank you, Katie G.) It was made possible because the Barre Opera House welcomed us and trusted us with their grand performing arts venue. (Thank you, Kurt, Cindy and Joe.) And, it was made possible, because LNT’s resourceful creative team, incredibly determined cast, and tiny-but-mighty staff found a way to make it happen.