All I know is that with current issues what they are in this country, for the Senate to offer $200 a week (vs. the previous $600 federal unemployment), it's like giving someone a half a car and saying "Have a good ride!" Talk about out of touch , there isn't a one of them who is worried about their next meal or being evicted from their home. Although, the idea of a full-blown "eviction" of the United States Senate is an interesting one.
Claire Duke
Barre Town
Well put! ... or their medical insurance and pensions. Congress even votes for their own pay raises. If they really cared about America, they would propose and pass term limit legislation of eight years.
