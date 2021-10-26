Gregory Thayer wrote an article “Teaching lies vs. truth” published Oct. 15.
I think it odd anyone should accept the scientific opinion of an accountant regarding the efficacy of masks, any more than we should his opinions on what is and isn’t factual about history, or psychologically correct regarding gender identity.
What we have seen across the country is a bunch of ignorant people, sadly adept at fear-mongering, who have riled up a mob by making people fear something that doesn’t actually exist. What they have actually been made to fear in reality, is the truth; or rather, a distorted version of it.
The National School Boards Association has asked for parents who have threatened violence against school boards over the issue of Critical Race Theory (CRT), to be investigated as domestic terrorists, not ‘leftist activists.’
Describing himself as calling on ‘real conservatives to stand up against tyranny’ seems as though Mr. Thayer is fashioning himself after the Sons of Liberty. One can only wonder if he envisions his own “Lexington” over the issue.
Reynolds Rigney
Springfield
