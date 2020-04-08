During this coronavirus crisis, I have been aware of so many places closing either temporarily or unfortunately, for good. Even newspapers around the country have ended publication.
I am grateful to The Times Argus for still publishing, even though they had to cut back on the number of days. Having a paper to supply us with local, state and national news is so important. I am grateful that Publisher Steve Pappas feels that way, too. Let's keep supporting this important link to our local community, and also, let's keep supporting our local businesses.
Thank you to all who care and are helping each other get through this difficult time.
Christine Litchfield
Barre
