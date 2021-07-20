The Friends of the Aldrich Library in Barre thank all the wonderful reading public for supporting the Book Sale we had on Friday, July 16, and Saturday, July 17. It had been so long since we'd been able to have a sale and we had/have so many great donated books. It was a huge success and many people came and filled their bags with piles of great reading material. You couldn't have a better bargain — $1 for most hard-covered adult books, a quarter for all children's books and 50 cents to 75 cents for adult paperbacks.
We're going to have another sale on Friday, Aug. 27, and Saturday, Aug. 28, same place and same times. We will have plenty of advertising. Watch for it! We still have lots and lots of great books for you to browse and purchase.
We are so happy to support our wonderful library! Check out all the programs they offer for adults, young adults and, of course, the children's programs.
Hope to see you in August.
Christine Litchfield
Barre City
The writer is the Friends of the Aldrich Library president.
