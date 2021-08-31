Once again, the Friends of the Aldrich Library had a successful book sale thanks to our great reading patrons! We are very grateful to all who came on Friday and Saturday (Aug. 27, 28) and purchased bags full of books, all while being aware of our mask and social distancing requirements. Book donations are still coming in and we plan another Book Sale on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1 and 2, part of the Barre Partnership Days. Keep the dates in mind and come help us support the Aldrich Library's wonderful programs! I thank you all and hope to see you in October.
Christine Litchfield
Friends of the Aldrich Library President
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.