Good Beginnings of Central Vermont would like to thank voters throughout the region for supporting us at the ballot box on Town Meeting Day.
Thanks to you, we can offer respite, resources and community connections to hundreds of families with new babies each year. We care passionately about the mental health of new parents, and look forward to serving families in your community during the months ahead!
To learn more about our free services for families with babies, visit our website. We also invite community members to join us Saturday, June 25, on the State House Lawn in Montpelier for our annual Climb Out of the Darkness, a free, family event to build community and raise awareness about perinatal mental health.
Gretchen Elias
Good Beginnings of Central Vermont Executive Director
Montpelier
