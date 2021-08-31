On behalf of Union Mutual Insurance Co. I would like to thank the Montpelier Police Department, Montpelier Fire Department and the Vermont State Police HAZMAT team for their prompt and professional response to an incident at our office on Aug. 26. The incident turned out to be a false alarm, but our employees greatly appreciated the kind, cautious and thorough treatment we received from these Vermont professionals. Our company cares deeply about this central Vermont community, and we appreciate being cared for in return!
Sarah Jarvis
VP & General Counsel
Montpelier
