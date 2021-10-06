A heartfelt thank you to Toni and the entire Palmisano family for many years of great food and fun times.
My father used to drive into Sam’s back in the ’50s; it was exotic for being between Barre and Montpelier. My parents ate nearly every Friday night there for decades, and our little kids loved “Date Night” when they got to see Marko the Magician and practice their social skills. Everyone loved the huge salad bar, chili and rolls, sundae bar, the fresh seafood and great steaks.
Many high school reunions were held at the Steak House, as well as countless prom meals, funeral receptions and weddings.
We will miss you, Toni. Thank you for posting an announcement in the paper.
Sandy Vitzthum
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.