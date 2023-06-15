On Monday, June 12, Montpelier U-32 students and teachers arrived at the gate of the nearby Wheeler Cemetery. Their teachers, Christiana Martin and Zach Gonzalez, hiked to the burial ground with a wheelbarrow, shovels and most importantly, 20+ students to help in the maintenance of this historic burial ground. The Vermont Old Cemetery Association was also present with their expertise to assist the students with repairing, cleaning and straightening the old slate and marble monuments, some dating back to the early 1800s. It was an amazing sight to see so many of these students working literally in every corner of the cemetery.
Montpelier is fortunate to have students of this caliber willing to volunteer early on a Monday morning in such a unique venue for the city. I want to personally thank the students and teachers for their efforts.