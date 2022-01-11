Thank you all for a lovely New Year’s Eve in downtown Montpelier! We had a lovely time. Thank you, Montpelier Alive, Heney and other sponsors for the fireworks! What a treat to have them again. We watched the show from the State House steps, then encountered friends and had a lovely stroll back through town with them, catching the light show projected onto a wall over the North Branch on the way. Kudos to the students in the Digital Media Arts Program at Central Vermont Career Center.
Loring Starr
East Montpelier
