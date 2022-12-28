Great big thank-you to all the line workers who have been braving the elements and hazards of the job all to restore regular electrical service to families, individuals and businesses across this state. I'm writing this while solidly into day five of my own home's outage, but that isn't a complaint — instead, that is an acknowledgement of the size of the task especially within the Washington Electric Co-Op area.
Rama Schneider
