My spouse works in Montpelier. We live in Worcester. For years, she has complained about the water in Montpelier, which she says tastes terrible and smells terrible.
My spouse works in Montpelier. We live in Worcester. For years, she has complained about the water in Montpelier, which she says tastes terrible and smells terrible.
Dan Jones has explained this just does not have to be, but has been shoved under the rug of the Montpelier budget for many years. The cost of fixing this problem rises every year. Thanks, Dan, for explaining this problem and how to solve it, but this must happen now.
This makes me sad for Montpelierites who depend on the city water.
Victor Ehly
Worcester
