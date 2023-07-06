I want to give a huge shout-out to the Berlin Vermont State Police barracks.
Unfortunately, the news never talks about the positive things that our public servants do, but my recent experience compelled me to write. On June 28, my wife departed to attend a serious doctor's visit in Albany, New York, for my daughter. She knew it was going to take days, so she took her new electric bike. Unfortunately, the rack she mounted the bike on was not being very nice in the pounding rain she was driving in. She called me frantic and said she was going to abandon her bike on I-89 because her daughter is blood and the bike is a thing. When I got the call explaining what was happening, I told her that the best I could do was call VSP and I would pick up the bike at a later time. Lo and behold, the dispatcher, Michelle, I believe, was extremely understanding and dispatched a trooper as soon as the shift would begin because it was early. I later found out that Officer John Gildea picked up the bike and brought it to the Berlin office.