Thank you, David Gram, for your commentary contrasting the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble of the Constitution in the Feb. 18-19 edition of The Times Argus. I found it very thoughtful, deeply patriotic and refreshingly cathartic.
Ruth Wallace-Brodeur
