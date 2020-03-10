I want to congratulate Erika Reil on winning the election to the Barre City Council.
Although my time on the Council was brief, I am thankful I had the opportunity to serve. It was a great experience. I am so impressed with the quality of people working for the city, and the widespread commitment to building a better Barre. It is an exciting time to live in Barre.
Samn Stockwell
Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.