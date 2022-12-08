Thank you, Barre City Fire Department.
Thank you, Barre City Fire Department.
As Maya Angelou said, “I’ve learned that you can tell a lot about a person by the way they handle these three things: a rainy day, lost luggage and tangled Christmas lights.”
In addition to their duties of keeping us safe, Barre City firefighters volunteered their time putting up lights in City Hall Park. During these dark days of winter, the lights are a testament to the spirit of the season.
We want to extend our heartfelt thank-you to the Barre City firefighters for making the park so beautiful and hope you, too, can experience the joy, wonder and magic of our community.
Cheryl Buzzi
Holly Leach
Barre Town
