On Feb. 4 this year, President Biden committed to ending support for the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen, which he called a “humanitarian and strategic catastrophe.” But on Nov. 4, he announced a $650 million arms sale to Saudi Arabia. This proposed sale makes no sense, flies in the face of Biden’s stated goal and will surely deepen the tragedy in Yemen.
So, three cheers for Sens. Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy, who oppose the arms move by Biden. Along with two Republican senators, Sanders introduced a Joint Resolution of Disapproval of the sale and Leahy recently signed on as a co-sponsor. There is a resolution in the House to the same effect.
Thankfully, our Vermont senators are positive change agents. They demonstrate Congress’ decreasing support for the Saudis due to their relentless bombing of Yemen and continuing human rights violations. I appreciate and applaud our senators’ leadership.
Mary Diane Baker
Brattleboro
