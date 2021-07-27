This week, our family home had a fire. The rapid and skilled work of the Montpelier FD and assistance from Barre City, Waterbury, Worcester, Northfield, East Montpelier and Barre Town was hard to believe.
They saved our house, but more importantly, they saved our home. They removed pictures from walls to preserve memories, they turned cabinets to prevent damage to family heirlooms that would be irreplaceable, they moved books and documents to safer rooms.
The generous support and time provided by the chief every day this week surprised even the many ancillary involved parties. And to the innumerable people who continue to astound us with outreach and warmth, we are grateful beyond expression. Vermont is a remarkable place to call home and Vermonters are special characters. We will never forget the kindness afforded us this week. Thank you.
Donna Curtin
Montpelier
