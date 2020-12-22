I was very pleased to see Dave Spaulding's letter (Friday, Dec. 18) giving thanks to The Times Argus editor and even more pleased to be able to agree with him wholeheartedly in this respect.
I have not often agreed with the views expressed in his letters but, like him, I am very grateful for our local paper and for the opportunity to read views that are different from my own and be able to voice opposing opinions with courtesy and civility. This is especially precious in these days of severe divisiveness in the country.
Thank you, Steve, for reminding me of how important it is to voice my thanks for our local paper and to support it by subscribing.
Barbara Sherrington
East Calais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.