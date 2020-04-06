While we may tend to subscribe to a different set of political beliefs, I want to thank Gov. Phil Scott for the commendable job he is doing leading our state through the COVID-19 crisis. As our political leaders are trying to find their footing and understand their new roles in these unprecedented times, I have observed the following characteristics in the way our governor has consistently responded to the pandemic. His leadership qualities set a model for others, most notably the president, to follow.
From its inception, Gov. Scott has taken the coronavirus seriously. He has been kind, compassionate and respectful. He is reassuring, while at the same time, honest. He demonstrates sensitivity to the needs of all people regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual preference and economic status. This includes the incarcerated and the homeless population. He conveys sincerity of purpose. He has been conscientious and present. Scott is making very difficult, decisive but sound, thoughtful, and measured decisions. These decisions are based on current data, facts and on medical and scientific evidence and advice. Clearly, he cares deeply about all people and has special affection for his fellow Vermonters. Scott is conducting himself in a way that inspires us to trust and have confidence in him. His stability and constancy is helping us all navigate our way through these insecure and unchartered times. That strength helps us look forward to the future with hope when COVID-19 will be behind us, a time when we will need to support and help one another as we rebuild and recover from this worldwide health crisis.
I cannot overstate how important each of these qualities is, particularly at this critical point in time, and how greatly they are appreciated.
Regardless of our individual political affiliations, this is a time for all of us to join together to collectively meet and overcome the current health pandemic. In that spirit, I want to thank Scott for his sound and able leadership.
James Taffel
Barre Town
