Sincere congratulations to Reps. Peter Anthony and Tommy Walz on their reelection and a heartfelt “Thank you!” to everyone who supported my campaign. Every vote and endorsement I received was truly an honor. Regardless of the result, I wouldn’t have traded the experience for anything.
To everyone who supported me, it’s OK to feel a little disappointed for a day or two. But it’s not OK to be bitter towards, or unsupportive of, a successful candidate. Their success is our success. Regardless of how the elections play out nationally, regionally or locally, it’s the behavior and engagement of our citizens that will define our country, state, city and success going forward.
While I may be disappointed I wasn’t selected to represent your interests in Montpelier, my greater obligation as a resident of Barre city, a neighbor and a friend, continues. Going forward, you can count on me to be the best friend and neighbor I can be. We’ll continue to support local charities and businesses, continue to make meaningful investments in our city, continue to advocate for children and families and continue to do our part to make the best place to live in the world even better. I promise. If we all do the same, we’ll have a brighter future.
The next few months will be incredibly challenging for our front-line workers, local economy and families. This crisis has taken its toll and our patience and tolerance may not be what it used to be. Now, more than ever, it’s important to show kindness and compassion. Wear your mask, wash your hands, social distance when you should and take care of each other. We’ll get through this together.
Thank you!!
Karen Lauzon
Barre
