To the voters and residents of Barre City: On behalf of Barre Area Development Inc., I want to thank you for voting "yes" to Article 7 approving our Barre Rock Solid funding of $40,000. Your generous support and faith in our marketing and growth initiative is both gratifying and appreciated. Your endorsement of supporting change for Barre has not gone unnoticed by those outside of our community. The state of Vermont has reached out to us to participate in several grants that will benefit economic development and social conditions in Barre. Your support has given us the recognition, credibility and momentum we need to continue to improve Barre.
On Tuesday, April 7, the Vermont Council on Rural Development is facilitating an all-day “All in for Barre” forums in Barre City to discuss a wide range of topics with the objective of establishing attainable goals that everyone can endorse. We encourage anyone and everyone in Barre to attend and share your thoughts, dreams and suggestions. This is your city. This is your future! Every voice is important. More information will be publicized in the coming weeks.
These are exciting times for Barre. All eyes are on Barre! We feel it is high time to showcase Barre’s assets to the world. Our future is bright and we believe that when the power of the people in Barre is unleashed by working together, and believing we can make positive changes, we will successfully meet the challenge of growing Barre and improving the economic prosperity and quality of life for everyone who works and lives in Barre.
Once again, thank you for your support. Thank you for believing in BADC. Thank you for believing in Barre!
Sarah L. Field
Barre
The writer is Barre Area Development Inc.'s president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.