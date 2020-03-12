The Winter Banquet/Auction put on by the Friends of the Barre Aldrich Library was held on Saturday, March 7, at the Barre Elks Club. It was a great evening of food and fun and a wonderful sense of community.
We thank Mike and the staff at the Elks for a delicious dinner, the wonderful donors who so graciously donated to our silent and live auction, Ben & Jerry's who supplied ice cream for dessert, and Dave Sanguinetti, our auctioneer who really livened up the festivities. Especially, we thank all who attended the dinner and participated in the auction.
Your support gives us the funds to donate to our library and helps them provide many activities and programs for all ages. And it shows you all love and appreciate our library, too. It was a great evening, thank you.
Christine Litchfield
Friends of the Aldrich Library president
