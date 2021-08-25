Do you know if you have a spare tire and tools to change a flat tire on your car? I didn't.
Do you know how to use them? I do now.
While in Montpelier, I experienced a flat tire and started to search my trunk for what I needed.
While searching my trunk I heard a voice ask me if I needed assistance. The voice was that of Officer Prack of the Vermont State Police. Officer Prack took the time to help me change a flat tire, and I would like to thank him for doing so, thank you. My 97-year-old mother patiently waiting thanks you, too.
Robert Belville (The guy with the flat tire on the Audi)
Barre City
