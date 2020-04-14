The second full week in April of every year since the original proclamation in 1991 has been deemed National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This celebration to honor the men and women who are dispatchers, the true first responders in an emergency, began as an idea in 1981. Patricia Anderson, of the Contra Costa County, California, Sheriff’s Department, came up with the idea in 1981 to recognize and honor dispatchers.
This recognition became an annual affair for the sheriff’s department for the next three years and was adopted by other agencies across the country after that. In the 1990s, APCO (Association of Public Safety Communications Officials) convinced Congress to make a formal proclamation honoring public safety dispatchers. In October 1991, Rep. Edward J. Markey, D-Massachusetts, introduced H.J. Res. 284 creating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and the tradition has continued since then.
Our state and our country are in an unprecedented time right now. We are proud of the dispatchers at Montpelier Police Department. They show unwavering commitment and dedication to their jobs every day.
When you have an emergency and you call for help, the dispatcher is the first person you speak to. Whether it is a fire, robbery, medical emergency or any other call for assistance, the calm and reassuring voice on the other end of the phone is your first step in getting the help you need.
The Montpelier Police Department has eight full-time dispatchers and three part-time dispatchers. They dispatch for the Montpelier Police Department, Montpelier Fire Department, Capitol Police at the State House, and fire and emergency medical services for 18 additional central Vermont communities.
The Montpelier Police Department would like to express our gratitude and appreciation for all the men and women who serve in the field of public safety emergency telecommunications.
