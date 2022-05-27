Hopefully, by now, most Americans have hit bottom when it comes to living with gun violence. Like an alcoholic reaching that do-or-die moment, here we are.
But sensible measures to curb the uniquely American pandemic of gun violence will not come from liberals or well-intentioned gun-control groups.
In a nation where guns outnumber people, and lobbyists for the status quo have a stranglehold on Congress, there is only one way forward.
Gun owners, gun manufacturers, gun sellers and gun advocates will have to come to grips with their problem themselves. Any slate of actions with a whiff of liberal meddling will be seen as an attempt to ban guns.
Real action on this issue will only come when it originates with hunters, target shooters and other responsible gun advocates. Legislation will need to be sponsored by Republicans, especially Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, and it will need the support of governors across the country.
The current situation is a cry of desperation. This issue calls for serious rehab. Denial is no longer an option. Time to get clean, folks. It's up to you.
Dave Coppock
Rutland
