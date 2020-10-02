I was so disappointed to see the headline in the Sept. 30 issue of The Times Argus, "Anger erupts in 1st debate," followed by general references to "bitter accusations" and "contentious exchanges." Those descriptions of the previous night's Trump-Biden debate simply echoed the drumbeat of false equivalence that has plagued media coverage of the past two presidential elections.
The fact is, as anyone who watched the proceedings could see, it was President Trump who spent most of his time goading, bullying, sputtering and interrupting, while Vice-President Biden did his best to speak to the American people about solving the serious problems that confront us all. The two men's approaches to the debate were not remotely the same: Trump bore full responsibility for making any reasonable exchange of views impossible and humiliating himself and our country in the process.
We need the media, including our beloved local paper, to resist portraying all political candidates and parties all of the time in terms of equivalence, at the expense of accuracy and depth of analysis.
Elliot Burg
North Middlesex
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.