After hearing from Dean Preston and Josh Howard at the recent Barre Supervisory Union budget listening session, I found their demographic assessment of Barre Town and City to be accurate. Many families live below the federally recognized level for bare survival — meaning, many students suffer food insecurity and other conditions that cause childhood trauma. Scientific data connects childhood trauma to learning disabilities, substance use and behavioral issues.
It makes no sense to use poverty as a reason to reduce the amount of money needed to support those students. We should be increasing the educational resources for our students.
Why are we always talking about cutting budgets to accommodate the tax rate instead of seeking ways to increase income? The tax rates could be adjusted to place more of a burden on commercial and international corporate taxes. We provide a disproportionate number of services to those entities than residents, from sidewalk plowing to tax abatements. There may be other options to increase income without increasing residential taxes.
It’s time we collaborate, town and city, to make economic advances that would reduce the tax rate for residents and allow us to pass school and community budgets that reflect a true and adequate response to our community needs. It's also time to elect school officials with those kinds of goals, rather than those who wish to cater to their own personal desire to reduce their tax burden or those without the requisite expertise who wish to micromanage the competent professional educators we hire.
