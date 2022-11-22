After hearing from Dean Preston and Josh Howard at the recent Barre Supervisory Union budget listening session, I found their demographic assessment of Barre Town and City to be accurate. Many families live below the federally recognized level for bare survival — meaning, many students suffer food insecurity and other conditions that cause childhood trauma. Scientific data connects childhood trauma to learning disabilities, substance use and behavioral issues.

It makes no sense to use poverty as a reason to reduce the amount of money needed to support those students. We should be increasing the educational resources for our students.

