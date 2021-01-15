Unlike the Montpelier city manager, the Montpelier-Roxbury School superintendent seems unaware of the economic impact of the pandemic on the citizens and businesses of the district. Whereas the city manager has proposed a budget with less than 1% tax increase, the School Board was presented with a proposed 10.2% tax increase, a 17.6 cent rate hike. This is unconscionable.
According to The Times Argus, the district has a $2.5 million surplus, almost 10% of the proposed $25.8 million budget. Usually surpluses come from over-budgeting in previous years. The budget lines over-budgeted this year need to be identified and reduced. In addition, the School Board needs to use a significant portion of the surplus to drive down the proposed tax hike. If it is unwilling to use the surplus, the citizens of the district need to know the justification for saving the money. I understand wanting a reserve for unexpected emergencies — replacing a boiler, for example. But saving what amounts to 10% of the budget is excessive.
Any other year, I’d vote "yes" for the school budget. This year, I’ll be voting "no" if the proposed budget is adopted. I’ll vote in solidarity with those people and businesses struggling with the consequences of the pandemic. I hope others will join me if the proposed budget isn’t reduced or a substantial portion of the surplus isn’t used to bring the tax rate hike down.
Ed Oravec
Montpelier
