In September, I took the Amtrak Vermonter from Northampton, Massachusetts, to Montpelier. I arranged to have my sister, who is 86 and lives in Danville, pick me up at the station.
Due to many delays, the train arrived after dark. It was pouring rain. Much to my amazement, the “station” in this capitol of Vermont was largely a patch of dirt and barely lighted. My sister, coming to meet me at the train, tripped over an obstacle due to the lack of light, spraining her wrist and shoulder and damaging one hand. On returning to the station a few days later for the trip back to Northampton, I noted the signage from the main highway was virtually nonexistent, and we got lost trying to find the correct roads to follow. I saw there was a building of sorts, unmanned, but no adequate platform for boarding a long passenger train. (My sister, by the way, is still suffering pain from her fall.)
