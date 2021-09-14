Twenty years ago, this country was rocked by multiple terrorist attacks — 20 years ago. That's a long time to never forget. Now, 20 years later, Afghanistan is rocked and the Taliban took over. The answer: Let's move them into the United States. Give them free money "for housing," of course.
That's not what will happen. When will this country start looking out for our own, instead of worrying about the very source that, on Sept. 11, 2001, murdered nearly 3,000 people?
Nick Searles
Rutland
