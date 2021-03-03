More ethnically and racially diverse than older adults. Less religious, less likely to have served in the military. On track to become the most educated generation in American history.
This statistical information about today's younger generation did not seem surprising. Nevertheless, reading it in your Feb.27-28 "Stepping up" editorial fascinated me. The only missing information seemed to be what Vermonters might do to implement your advice to attract more of these young adults to our state.
On an unrelated note, I've noticed a gradual growth in the number of aborted articles apparently misprinted in your recent papers. Two examples — in this Feb. 27-28 issue — are "USDA upgrade opportunity" and "Truth and the Earth." Both begin on page C6. Then continuing to C8, they end in mid sentences. A little confusing for someone who likes reading most articles in their entirety.
Alfred Angast
Montpelier
