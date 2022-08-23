This letter concerns the “Time to switch?” letter in the Aug. 19 issue of the Herald.
I confess to having voted for the ex-Tweeter-in-Chief twice. The first time because I am one who thinks legislation should go through the legislative process rather than the judicial, which required a change in the Supreme Court. The second time was because I liked what was happening with minority and under-privileged populations in education under Betsy DeVos. (I know she offended the grades 8-12 public education establishment, which is managed by the NEA, and proven that it is capable of moving the United States out of competition as compared with other nations, but charter schools were making progress.)
It is now clear the ex-Tweeter-in-Chief has been completely overcome by his own inclination toward self-destruction due to a narcissistic, egotistical personality out of control.
If the Republicans nominate the Ex again, I may well not vote for the chief executive position on the national level. I absolutely will not vote for a person who cuddles with the socialism that progressives in the Democratic Party flirt with.
Vermont, on the other hand, is a breath of fresh air by comparison because we have a governor with fiscal awareness and a social conscience. Therefore, I see our governor in a very different light than the writer of “Time to Switch?” and hold him in high regard for his consistent and persistent fiscal conservatism and moderate social positions. That consistency demonstrates integrity to me. Switching would not.
