Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has not only made a mockery of our appeals process for justice, but also committed an ethics violation himself. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has been subpoenaed to testify in the Georgia grand jury trial investigating his and Donald Trump’s criminal interference in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Up until this last-ditch effort, he had lost every appeal.
By granting a temporary stay in Graham’s favor, Thomas has committed an ethics violation by not recusing himself from the case. It is well documented that his wife, Ginni, openly conspired with White House officials to overturn the election through fake state electors and pressuring state election officials across the country. She was also heavily involved in planning events for the Jan. 6 rally and insurrection in Washington. The law for federal judges states if a spouse has an interest in the case or is a party to the crime, he must recuse himself. One would expect Supreme Court justices to be held to the same standards. Thomas’ conflict of interest is glaring.
