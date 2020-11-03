Rob Roper’s commentary “Early voting is bad for democracy" reads almost like a work of fiction. I’m sure Mr. Roper, president of the very conservative think tank, The Ethan Allen Institute, was sincere and meant well in his piece, but his is obviously a very minority view.
The hundreds of thousands of Vermonters who, like me, have already mailed in our ballots could easily have waited for Nov. 3, if we shared Roper’s fears, but we believe in the integrity of our mail-in system, of our Secretary of State Jim Condos in maintaining it, and that it is good for democracy.
Most importantly, however, Mr. Roper’s commentary should be read in light of the real purpose behind it: as part of the wider and excessively unpleasant effort by the national GOP – and the billionaires and corporations who finance them in return for lavish tax breaks, among other reasons – to suppress voting.
As is evident here with the mail-in voting, the vast majority of Americans do not support the GOP policies, but they can force them on us anyway if they can keep enough people from voting.
All the conservative attempts to stifle the vote that we are so familiar with – trying to squash mail-in voting, reducing the number of polling places, strict voter ID requirements, etc. – are not to stop voter fraud, as they claim, but to stifle the majority.
Walter Carpenter
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.