Recently a reader wrote that displaying the Blue Lives Matter flag in Barre was a slap in the face of every person of color in Barre.
That sentiment is a slap in the face to police officers everywhere. While officers are gunned down while sitting in their patrol car, crazed demonstrators screaming that all cops should be killed, some nut suggesting a while ago that cops' guns should be locked in the trunks of police cars until they are needed and news reports of police involved deaths that exclude all of the facts, in order to cast the police as the criminals, it is entirely appropriate to fly a flag to show support for the police.
Kendel Stafford
Waterbury
