Sometimes there is a perfect storm, and I think we find ourselves in one now. After more than a year of COVID craziness, we are finding our footing. Our kids need all our support. The budget has been adjusted once again, and I hope our communities can work together for the children of Barre. As an older person with grown kids without children, we are willingly supporting the budget. We may not like it, but hope you will feel our children are worth it.
After the budget passes, get involved so you understand how the money is spent, and maybe you can be part of solutions to make the Barre Unified Union School District (BUUSD) even better, but keeping fiscally sound. Don't take your frustrations out on our kids. Vote 'yes' on the BUUSD budget — absentee or on Wednesday, June 9. Visit www.buusd.org/budget for more information.
Bern Rose
Barre
