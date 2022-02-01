I appreciate the demanding and diligent work of our Barre City Manager, Steve McKenzie, Mayor Lucas Herring and the entire City Council, in preparing a responsible budget for FY23. Participating in the meetings and communicating with them via email, has helped me to understand the reasons I will support this budget. I hope you will look on the city website for the details.
Within the budget is a proposal to create 125 new homes in Barre City within the next five years using 40% of the city's ARPA funding, making an investment into the future that will help grow the Grand List and improve Barre City housing stock.
The proposal, written by Councilors Jake Hemmerick and Samn Stockwell, as well as Mayor Lucas Herring, is ambitious, smart and well-articulated. It builds on strategies that have come out of study groups, community forums and the City Plan.
Please support this responsible Barre City Budget.
Bern Rose
Barre
