I am writing to urge the Vermont Legislature to approve Prop 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment to the Vermont Constitution, and to pass this incredibly important measure on to the voters of Vermont. An amendment to our state Constitution is necessary and essential to protect the ability of all Vermonters to make decisions that are best for them.
Reproductive liberty is the freedom to make your own health care decisions with dignity, regardless of who you are and where you live. Decisions about whether or not to have children, to choose or refuse sterilization, and to use or refuse contraception, are fundamental and deeply personal. With so much uncertainty around the future of Roe. V. Wade, it’s never been more important for Vermont to protect reproductive freedom and liberty.
It’s worth reminding readers that a constitutional amendment must be passed by the House and Senate in two consecutive legislatures, followed by a public vote in the next general election. I am grateful for the overwhelming tri-partisan support Prop 5 saw in the Vermont Legislature in 2019-2020.
The decision to pass Prop 5 is up to Vermont voters, if we’re given that chance. I am asking the Senate to pass the Reproductive Liberty Amendment again so Vermont voters can decide for themselves in 2022.
Abigail Faulkner
East Montpelier
