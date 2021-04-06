As someone who has championed and worked for women’s economic equality in Vermont for two decades, I have learned that a woman’s right to make her own decisions about reproduction is essential to her success in all aspects of her life. That’s why I am supporting Prop 5, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment to our Constitution. This amendment would allow all Vermonters the right to make their own decisions concerning pregnancy, contraception and sterilization so they may determine the course of their own lives.
In Vermont, a constitutional Amendment must pass both Houses of the Legislature in two consecutive sessions. In the 2019-2020 session, Prop 5 passed with overwhelming tri-partisan support. It is now headed to the Senate for a final vote on April 9. If passed, it will go on to the House and then, if successful there, on to us voters to make the final decision in the November 2022 general election.
As states across the nation are seeking to limit reproductive freedom and the future of Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance, encoding the right to reproductive liberty is essential. Let’s work to make our brave, little state the first in the nation to explicitly protect this freedom in our Constitution.
If you believe all Vermonters should have the right to determine their own destiny, I urge you to contact your state senators today to show your support for this historic, groundbreaking amendment.
Susan Z. Ritz
Montpelier
